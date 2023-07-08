Previous
Next
Mechanism by jacqbb
Photo 1818

Mechanism

For worldwatercolormonth.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
498% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I found it hard doing a simplified version of this. Well done to you for drawing this 3D.
July 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise