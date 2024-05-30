Previous
Playing by jacqbb
Photo 2004

Playing

With a fineliner and a pencil. It’s a bit of a cross between zentangle and a mandala. Trying to get a bit more restful……
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
549% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
it's beautiful
May 30th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
How lovely.
May 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise