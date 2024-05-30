Sign up
Previous
Photo 2004
Playing
With a fineliner and a pencil. It’s a bit of a cross between zentangle and a mandala. Trying to get a bit more restful……
30th May 2024
30th May 24
2
0
Jacqueline
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Annie D
ace
it's beautiful
May 30th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
How lovely.
May 30th, 2024
