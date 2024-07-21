Sign up
Previous
Photo 2027
Filter
The incredible transformation from water, through a filter, into coffee and sieving sand and little rocks through a sieve to find gold.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
2
0
Jacqueline
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
3279
photos
131
followers
137
following
555% complete
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
21st July 2024 1:45pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
wwcm-2024
Casablanca
So long as you don't mix them up. The gold would break your teeth! I do love the miracle of coffee. Hot water bringing out the aroma and taste of good coffee. Mmmmmm
July 21st, 2024
Beverley
Wonderful choices
July 21st, 2024
