Sweet by jacqbb
Photo 2034

Sweet

Something like a cupcake with mango purée, fruit and a lollipop, I think it’s wise to make an appointment with the dentist immediately……..
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Jacqueline

Diana ace
Delicious!
July 28th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Very artistic
July 28th, 2024  
summerfield ace
the dentist is the least of one's worry with all these sweets! aces!
July 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks good enough to eat
July 28th, 2024  
