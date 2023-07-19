Previous
Envelope by jacqbb
Photo 1829

Envelope

Enveloped in a big towel.
For worldwatercolormonth
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
501% complete

Susan Wakely ace
An adorable little picture.
July 19th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
So lovely, and a nice play on the word.
July 19th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
So clever, Jackie!
July 19th, 2023  
