Photo 1832
Fragment
For worldwatercolormonth
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
3048
photos
125
followers
135
following
502% complete
View this month »
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
23rd July 2023 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwcm-2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice muted tones and depiction of fragment.
July 23rd, 2023
