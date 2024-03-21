Previous
Orange by jacqbb
Orange

This time a pumpkin……..it went into a spicy soup afterwards.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I'm trying to get back into the swing of it.
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 21st, 2024  
Dave ace
Brilliant orange and the soup sounds delicious.
March 21st, 2024  
