Hiroko in the garden by jacqbb
Hiroko in the garden

My mother had long ago a Japanese friend called Hiroko (means: giving child) who gave her this little geisha. She’s mostly made out of paper and I thought it would be fun if she was going on a holiday this month.
Jacqueline

Louise & Ken
This works just perfectly!!! How very sweet!!!
April 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely
I look forward to her adventures.
April 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
April 1st, 2024  
JackieR
Was it last year you did the red car?
Excited to see where geisha takes you
April 1st, 2024  
Beverley
Wonderful plan… and exciting! Look forward to her adventures
April 1st, 2024  
Rob Z
Her holiday has started well in amongst those pansies. :)
April 1st, 2024  
