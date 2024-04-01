Sign up
Previous
Photo 1945
Hiroko in the garden
My mother had long ago a Japanese friend called Hiroko (means: giving child) who gave her this little geisha. She’s mostly made out of paper and I thought it would be fun if she was going on a holiday this month.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
6
2
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
3196
photos
131
followers
139
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
1st April 2024 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2024
Louise & Ken
ace
This works just perfectly!!! How very sweet!!!
April 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I look forward to her adventures.
April 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 1st, 2024
JackieR
ace
Was it last year you did the red car?
Excited to see where geisha takes you
April 1st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful plan… and exciting! Look forward to her adventures
April 1st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Her holiday has started well in amongst those pansies. :)
April 1st, 2024
Excited to see where geisha takes you