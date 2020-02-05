Previous
Bike in a box by jacqbb
Bike in a box

In this album Wednesday is bike day this month.
One of the miniature bikes we have, I placed it on white paper in a plastic container and digitally smudged the background. To my surprise a shadow appeared;)
Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Photo Details

Diana ace
This is an amazing image Jacqueline, how artistic you are!
February 5th, 2020  
