Photo 848
Rainbow calendar
I want to thank all of you for commenting on my individual posts this month. So sorry for not visiting all of your projects but life got a bit crazy (again) the last few weeks.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
3
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I'm trying to get back into the swing of it.
Annie D
ace
love the diagonals of colour
March 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I love the platings of your colours. It makes such a lovely colour.
March 31st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
I like the diagonal colours
March 31st, 2024
