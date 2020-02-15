Previous
Landscape 3 by jacqbb
Photo 543

Landscape 3

They are busy in the woods with felling trees and because of the rain you can see the tracks of the heavy machines they use.
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Prachtig, die reflectie en het spoor!
February 15th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
nice little mirror in the puddle
February 15th, 2020  
