Photo 632
Symmetry
Sylvia asked me to do a shot with symmetry
12th September 2020
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo's but didn't manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1935
photos
96
followers
106
following
173% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views 1
1
Comments 2
2
Album
I can't choose
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
12th September 2020 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-424
Jacqueline
ace
@sprphotos
Hi Sylvia, this is what I came up with. Thanks for the challenge.
September 12th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice selection of glassware and symmetry.
September 12th, 2020
