Circles by jacqbb
Photo 694

Circles

I suddenly realized that our breakfast table was chock-full of circles, in negative more fun than the positive version.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
JackieR ace
Brilliant
March 15th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Great circle shot, great pov
March 15th, 2021  
