Photo 730
Gone fishing
Sue asked me to do some shots with patterns, I liked the stripes in the water ;)
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
4
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
2434
photos
123
followers
135
following
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-477
Jacqueline
ace
@suez1e
Hi Sue, here is a first find. Hope that it is what you had in mind.
September 14th, 2021
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and patterns.
September 14th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Wow!!! That is cool!
September 14th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great ripples.
September 14th, 2021
