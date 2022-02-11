Portrait#10 JoAnne

This is JoAnne she was yesterday evening at my painting class. Normally she paints on a Monday but she had to catch up a lesson. I saw a painting of her daughter at the exhibition our painting school had in 2020 but had never met her. When I took a photo of another painter at my class we got talking and I asked her if it was ok if I took her picture too. Normally I use my Olympus camera for portraits but this was a spur of the moment action and I only brought my mobile phone and painting stuff, so the quality of this photo isn’t optimal.

Delwyn asked me if I would like to photograph a stranger - black and white - and also find out a little bit about them.