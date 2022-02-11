Previous
Next
Portrait#10 JoAnne by jacqbb
Photo 756

Portrait#10 JoAnne

This is JoAnne she was yesterday evening at my painting class. Normally she paints on a Monday but she had to catch up a lesson. I saw a painting of her daughter at the exhibition our painting school had in 2020 but had never met her. When I took a photo of another painter at my class we got talking and I asked her if it was ok if I took her picture too. Normally I use my Olympus camera for portraits but this was a spur of the moment action and I only brought my mobile phone and painting stuff, so the quality of this photo isn’t optimal.
Delwyn asked me if I would like to photograph a stranger - black and white - and also find out a little bit about them.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
207% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
@dkbarnett Hi Delwyn, Here is the first portrait because of the noisy background I used a pencil filter to make it somewhat calmer. Sorry for the quality of the photo.
February 11th, 2022  
Caterina ace
Very nice, so spontaneous. I likeand nice shades of grey. Fav
February 11th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Lovely laughter
February 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise