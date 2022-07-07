Previous
Insects by jacqbb
Photo 800

Insects

Frogger/ Tim asked me to photograph insects…..
I counted 3 different species of bees, a ladybug and top right a little spider.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update.
Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
@tdaug80 Hi Tim, Here is a collage of the first insects I photographed……I’ll try to do another one
July 7th, 2022  
