The House Next Door by jakb
The House Next Door

Perhaps it's my imagination, but it seems more of our neighbors put up lights outside this year. Thank you, neighbors! Bob.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Janet K-B

ace
@jakb
Peter Dulis
wow - lots of snow
December 26th, 2020  
Milanie
And look at all that pretty snow - sure does look happy
December 26th, 2020  
