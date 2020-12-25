Sign up
45 / 365
The House Next Door
Perhaps it's my imagination, but it seems more of our neighbors put up lights outside this year. Thank you, neighbors! Bob.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Tags
lights
,
holiday
,
wreath
Peter Dulis
ace
wow - lots of snow
December 26th, 2020
Milanie
ace
And look at all that pretty snow - sure does look happy
December 26th, 2020
