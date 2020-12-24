Previous
Lady Rudolph Rides Again by jakb
44 / 365

Lady Rudolph Rides Again

Seen at my mother’s retirement community this afternoon. Just experimenting with how close I can get to a subject (with an iPhone) and still be in focus. Sooc.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Janet K-B

ace
@jakb
12% complete

