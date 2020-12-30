Sign up
50 / 365
Joey Ascends
A gratifying hike today. Took liberty with the processing here because a. I’m a beginner; b. I felt like it; and c. because I’m more interested lately in completing, posting, and moving forward than in getting it perfect!
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
JAKB
ace
@jakb
Hello out there! I'm new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
50
photos
21
followers
17
following
13% complete
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
30th December 2020 3:31pm
Tags
dog
,
mountain
,
sunset
Milanie
ace
Pretty cool processing - nice shot
December 31st, 2020
