Joey Ascends by jakb
50 / 365

Joey Ascends

A gratifying hike today. Took liberty with the processing here because a. I’m a beginner; b. I felt like it; and c. because I’m more interested lately in completing, posting, and moving forward than in getting it perfect!
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Milanie ace
Pretty cool processing - nice shot
December 31st, 2020  
