229 / 365
In My Lane
I started swimming last week, hoping to heal my Achilles tendon and get in better shape. I’m loving being in the water, surrounded by people quietly going about getting their exercise in a shared, but also independent aqua world.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
JAKB
ace
@jakb
Hello out there! I joined 365 at the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend and inspiration...
Tags
summer
,
pool
,
swimming
,
swim
