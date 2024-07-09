Previous
In My Lane by jakb
In My Lane

I started swimming last week, hoping to heal my Achilles tendon and get in better shape. I’m loving being in the water, surrounded by people quietly going about getting their exercise in a shared, but also independent aqua world.
