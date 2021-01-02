Previous
Trees Primping in a Puddle by jakb
Trees Primping in a Puddle

Inspired by 365ers (and the recent rain here), I looked for puddles on our walk today, and what did I see? Trees! (And my own reflection at the bottom.)
JAKB

@jakb
Hello out there! I’m new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
