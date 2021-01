All Is Well...Somewhere

Noticed this happening on my afternoon mother-walk. Always that strange feeling: life so peaceful here while somewhere else a capital is attacked, a household struggles with a Covid-ill family member, an elder loses her eyesight. Who really knows what is even happening inside the house on the far side of this pond in this seemingly peaceful moment?

So much beauty to be discovered in the here and now. That’s my focus.

Thanks for your companionship, Bob.