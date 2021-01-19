Previous
Forgotten? by jakb
70 / 365

Have you ever felt like this - left by the side of the road, forgotten? Once my son left his favorite friend, French Baby, in the Chicago airport and we didn’t realize it until we were back in Massachusetts. He was really sad...until I told him that French Baby had stayed in Chicago in order to go to college. So, maybe the story of this Pink Baby is: she asked her mom if she could have some quiet time just to watch the birds fly over this huge field, and her mom thought she was big enough to do it! So, here she is. Not lost or forgotten, after all - just having her first solo adventure!
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

JAKB

