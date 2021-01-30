Sign up
Feeling Blue
Trying out a self portrait. It was 21 degrees out and not so inviting, but the sun was bright, so I ventured. Mixed me bundled up with the image of a paper lantern-star we turn on inside each night.
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
JAKB
ace
@jakb
Hello out there! I’m new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
30th January 2021 4:26pm
winter
stars
cold
self-portait
