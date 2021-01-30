Previous
Feeling Blue by jakb
81 / 365

Feeling Blue

Trying out a self portrait. It was 21 degrees out and not so inviting, but the sun was bright, so I ventured. Mixed me bundled up with the image of a paper lantern-star we turn on inside each night.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

JAKB

