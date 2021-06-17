Previous
Twilight Stroll by jakb
Twilight Stroll

Our girl will be 14 on July 4th, and she is definitely in the twilight of her life. Yesterday, we had a beautiful walk, if a bit too long for her. Soaking in these lovely moments together.
JAKB

