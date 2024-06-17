Sign up
Previous
212 / 365
So Many Hands, VIII (Floor Layer)
I’ve now forgotten his name as he was only there one day, but I appreciated his quiet expertise. He’s been doing this same job for 40 years, I think!
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
JAKB
@jakb
Hello out there! I joined 365 at the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend and inspiration...
Tags
construction
,
house
,
floor
,
renovation
,
craftsman
,
rehab
aikiuser (jenn)
That’s quite a career! …my knees hurt just looking at him
June 18th, 2024
