So Many Hands, VIII (Floor Layer) by jakb
212 / 365

I’ve now forgotten his name as he was only there one day, but I appreciated his quiet expertise. He’s been doing this same job for 40 years, I think!
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

aikiuser (jenn) ace
That’s quite a career! …my knees hurt just looking at him
June 18th, 2024  
