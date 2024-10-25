Rest and Be Thankful

Today's walk was a 'lowland' walk in preparation for our Walking Festival in May '25. It took us into Glen Tanar Estate which was bought by William Cunliffe Brooks in 1890. He was a little eccentric, and installed numerous carved stones and memorials on the estate - of which this is one. I liked the carving, using his initials (WCB). On the side of the stone is engraved 'O Ye Mountains, O Ye Waters, Praise Ye The Lord'. Another stone, nearby, is engraved with the words 'Rest and Be Thankful'. We did!