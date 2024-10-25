Previous
Rest and Be Thankful by jamibann
Photo 4012

Rest and Be Thankful

Today's walk was a 'lowland' walk in preparation for our Walking Festival in May '25. It took us into Glen Tanar Estate which was bought by William Cunliffe Brooks in 1890. He was a little eccentric, and installed numerous carved stones and memorials on the estate - of which this is one. I liked the carving, using his initials (WCB). On the side of the stone is engraved 'O Ye Mountains, O Ye Waters, Praise Ye The Lord'. Another stone, nearby, is engraved with the words 'Rest and Be Thankful'. We did!
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1099% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Andy Oz ace
Very pleasing, that design. Nice find!
October 25th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Heart warming words… I bet he was quite character…
I remember you’ve mentioned him before.
October 25th, 2024  
julia ace
Surprises around every corner.. looks like a great place to walk..
October 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise