Previous
Next
by janturnbull
347 / 365

Spotted whilst grocery shopping and immediately thought of my daughter who loves knitting and crochet. I sent her the photo and of course had to go back and get one - and it was in the post same day. Internet + shopping: how our lives have changed!
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Janet

@janturnbull
January 2020 So here we are at the start of a new decade and I have just had a reminder from Ross about account deletion, which...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise