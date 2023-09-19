Previous
Adalia bipunctata by janturnbull
Photo 602

Adalia bipunctata

Two-spot ladybird. Small, and very thirsty - it enjoyed a drop of water it found whilst circling the rim of my glass.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Janet

@janturnbull
