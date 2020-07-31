Previous
Tomorrow's task by janturnbull
Photo 468

Tomorrow's task

I have organised a band of local people to help cut it all down before it sets seed - will we make it in time? Will we be allowed to do it if more than six people turn up? Watch this space
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Janet

@janturnbull
