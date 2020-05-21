Sign up
Photo 2357
Holding on
These ferns have found a precarious home on the limestone rock face of the Niagara Escarpment
21st May 2020
21st May 20
J. Voorberg
@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
2357
