Previous
My Little Notebook by jayberg
Photo 2816

My Little Notebook

6th May 2024 6th May 24

J. Voorberg

@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
771% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Knew it was yours the minute it showed on my feed! Excellent as always Jay. Beautiful liught, focus, concept, and execution!
May 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise