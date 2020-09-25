Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2412
Secrets in the dark
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
3
1
J. Voorberg
@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
25th September 2020 6:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
FAV you sure are a master of the low-key image. You have an amazing way with light too.
September 26th, 2020
J. Voorberg
@grammyn
thank you Katy...i like working in the dark, then no-one can see what I am doing...
September 26th, 2020
katy
ace
LOL! We can sure see the excellent results!
September 26th, 2020
