Nocturnum.. by jayberg
Photo 2555

Nocturnum..

Queen of the night - this orchid only blooms one day a year and only at night.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

J. Voorberg

@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
katy ace
And you were there when it happened. Not only that you got a fantastic photo of it! Stunning light! What an unusual flower
August 4th, 2021  
