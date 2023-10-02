Previous
Hey..no smoking ! by jayberg
Photo 2758

Hey..no smoking !

2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

J. Voorberg

@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
755% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Now you are just showing off! This one has all the things. Subject, light,composition
October 2nd, 2023  
J. Voorberg
@grammyn lol...like Burt Reynolds I too am good at that.
October 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So cool! (I should say so hot!)
October 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise