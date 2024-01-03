Sign up
Previous
Photo 2783
Tranquility
"I am essentially a painter of the kind of still life composition that communicates a sense of tranquillity and privacy, moods which I have always valued above all else"
Giorgio Morandi
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
J. Voorberg
@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
Photo Details
Album
365
