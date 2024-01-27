Sign up
Previous
Photo 2791
Square Root.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
J. Voorberg
@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful effect with the lighting.
But more of a square flower than a square root ;)
January 27th, 2024
Linda Godwin
wonderful use of lighting
January 27th, 2024
But more of a square flower than a square root ;)