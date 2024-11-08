Previous
Antique Kindle by jayberg
Antique Kindle

8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

J. Voorberg

@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
Photo Details

katy ace
FAV not just for the great photography but for the creative concept!
November 8th, 2024  
J. Voorberg
@grammyn thank you I hope you got a smile at least
November 8th, 2024  
