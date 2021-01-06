Previous
A Day That Will Live in Infamy by jaybutterfield
Photo 1141

A Day That Will Live in Infamy

Today is a sad day for my country - to see domestic terrorists assaulting and desecrating the Capitol mindlessly surrendering democratic principles to a cult of personality. I know this isn't a political site and many wise heads here may disagree on matter of policy and politics but what happened today only emphasizes how fragile our institutions are.

At the completion of the 1787 Constitutional Convention someone asked Benjamin Franklin “Doctor, what have we got? A republic or a monarchy?” to which Franklin supposedly responded, with a rejoinder at once witty and ominous: “A republic, if you can keep it.”

6th January 2021

Jay Butterfield

@jaybutterfield
