Covered Dining

Here in Los Angeles, the epicenter of the US COVID-19 pandemic, local restaurants are suffering from the shutdown and even long-time institutions (like Monty's Steakhouse founded in 1941) are struggling. During the summer, many spent money to have outside dining when the restrictions were lifted, only to be slammed when things shut down and have been empty of patrons for months. Having to survive on takeout is tough. I wonder how many of these will survive?