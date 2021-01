5:59

I have worn a FitBit for four years and try to track my steps to make sure I get enough exercise. I first tried replacing it with an Apple iWatch but found it more like just another phone. The new FitBit is pretty much the same and helps me keep on track (and significantly cheaper). However, as is obvious, I did not get my 10,000 steps in but evidently slept well (sleep score of 84).