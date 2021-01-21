Previous
Afterpickings by jaybutterfield
Afterpickings

You've seen my nyger seed bag where all the finches congregate and basically gorge on the offering until I put out another one. These white crowned sparrows scrounge around on the ground below picking up the leftovers that fall.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Jay Butterfield

katy ace
Great shot of them and it seems like a very efficiient process
January 23rd, 2021  
