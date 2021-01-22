Sign up
Photo 1157
Hail Hail the gangs all here
So forget about those sunny summer 80F/26C temperatures and blue skies I was telling you about last week. The temps dropped 40 degrees today and on came the hail.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Jay Butterfield
ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
Photo Details
Album
365 Project
Canon EOS 60D
22nd January 2021 4:45pm
Tags
winter
cold
hail
katy
ace
WOW! that is a severe temperature drop! The hail makes a pretty photo though!
January 23rd, 2021
Kathy A
ace
I noticed that you guys are now finally getting a winter
January 23rd, 2021
