Photo 1163
Magnolia Blossoms
In front of the next wave of rainstorms, the neighborhood magnolias are in full bloom.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
1
1
Jay Butterfield
ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
1313
photos
75
followers
125
following
318% complete
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Project
Camera
TG-5
Taken
28th January 2021 3:53pm
Tags
tree
,
flower
,
pink
Lisa Poland
ace
Springtime is on its way! Beautiful. I love the tulip magnolias.
January 29th, 2021
