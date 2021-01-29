Still Life - Old Books

I have mentioned on this site before my love of old books and especially when I discover them discarded or forgotten at vintage market sales and old book stores. I have a number I got from my grandmother years ago -- these two leatherbound volumes in the front are Works of H. Rider Haggard and a volume of Kipling (open). The ones to the side were found treasures -- a 1798 Latin primer, a book of American Wit and Wisdom (1907) and "Capital for Working Boys" a Horatio Alger inspired treatise instructing young men how to get ahead in the world through piety, good character, and hard work (1883). BoB