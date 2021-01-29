Previous
Next
Still Life - Old Books by jaybutterfield
Photo 1164

Still Life - Old Books

I have mentioned on this site before my love of old books and especially when I discover them discarded or forgotten at vintage market sales and old book stores. I have a number I got from my grandmother years ago -- these two leatherbound volumes in the front are Works of H. Rider Haggard and a volume of Kipling (open). The ones to the side were found treasures -- a 1798 Latin primer, a book of American Wit and Wisdom (1907) and "Capital for Working Boys" a Horatio Alger inspired treatise instructing young men how to get ahead in the world through piety, good character, and hard work (1883). BoB
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Jay Butterfield

ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
318% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
those are some beauties! what lovely covers. interesting the two columns of print like a Bible in the open one. nicely composed and presented with the backdrop!
January 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise