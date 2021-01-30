Previous
Bunny by jaybutterfield
Bunny

The rabbits are active in the backyard picking up nuts and seeds falling from the trees as they emerge from winter. This one looks fat -- although baby bunny season IS just around the corner
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Jay Butterfield

katy ace
She looks like a garden statue! Terrific shot of her!
February 1st, 2021  
