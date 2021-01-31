Sign up
Photo 1166
Fruit
One of the benefits of living in Southern California is fresh fruit all year round. My afternoon snack
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
Jay Butterfield
ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
1316
photos
76
followers
128
following
319% complete
View this month »
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 Project
Camera
TG-5
Taken
31st January 2021 4:41pm
Tags
fruit
pineapple
strawberry
berries
blueberry
katy
ace
Beautifiul colors and detail!! This one has my mouth watering!
February 1st, 2021
