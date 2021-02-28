Previous
Next
Morning Visitor by jaybutterfield
Photo 1194

Morning Visitor

Our new next door neighbors have a boy cat who comes over each morning to 1) explore our yard; 2) sit expectantly under the bird feeder; and 3) stare at our girl cats who are watching intently from the window.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Jay Butterfield

ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
327% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise