Photo 1221
Time and Motion
For my get pushed challenge to depict movement from
@la_photographic
-- a little late sorry
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
Jay Butterfield
ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
time
motion
music
metronome
butterfield-gp
get-pushed-452
Jay Butterfield
ace
@la_photographic
for get pushed
March 29th, 2021
katy
ace
this is a terrific capture of motion! A fabulous choice of subject Jay!
March 29th, 2021
