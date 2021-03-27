Previous
Time and Motion by jaybutterfield
Time and Motion

For my get pushed challenge to depict movement from @la_photographic -- a little late sorry
27th March 2021

Jay Butterfield

@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
Jay Butterfield
@la_photographic for get pushed
March 29th, 2021  
katy ace
this is a terrific capture of motion! A fabulous choice of subject Jay!
March 29th, 2021  
