First Roma by jaybutterfield
Photo 1316

First Roma

I got a late start on my garden this year so the tomatoes were slow in coming in. This is my first Roma picked today and there are more ripening on the vine.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Jay Butterfield

katy ace
It looks so beautiful! I bet it was delicious too!
July 2nd, 2021  
